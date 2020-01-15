Ohio State Breaks Streak Minus Two Suspended Starters

There must be something to this addition-by-subtraction thing, or the theory that a wounded animal is a dangerous animal.

Minus starting guards Luther Muhammad and Duane Washington Jr., both suspended 90 minutes before tip-off, No. 21 Ohio State found offensive success that has been missing for over two weeks in an 80-68 win over Nebraska.

OSU coach Chris Holtmann suspended his sophomore backcourt for "failure to meet program standards and expectations."

But without them, the Buckeyes shot 55 percent from the field and 46 percent from the 3-point line to break a four-game losing streak in advance of a noon Saturday game at Penn State.

Muhammad has been a two-year starter for Ohio State, until Saturday, when he began the game on the bench at Indiana.

Washington started against the Hoosiers, but got pulled after four minutes in both the first and second half, coming under stinging criticism from his coach for his performance.

"I just did not feel he was ready to play,” Holtmann said Monday. “I felt like he was not prepared to play in a tough environment on the road. I just did not feel like his mind was where it needed to be, and it was pretty evident even in the short minutes that he played.”

Washington's and Muhammad's absences opened a spot in the lineup for freshman D.J. Carton and he provided one of his better all-around games in the easy win over the Cornhuskers (7-10, 2-4 Big Ten).

Carton scored 13 points to go with five assists and two turnovers in a season-high 38 minutes.

C.J. Walker led OSU (12-5, 2-4) with 18 points and Kaleb Wesson had 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Andre Wesson scored nine of his 11 points on three three-pointers in the game's first 4:11 before any other Buckeye scored.

Ohio State's limited roster forced Holtmann to employ previously-unseen lineups for short stretches, including the insertion of walk-on guard Danny Hummer with 4:44 left in the first half.

Hummer is typically a human victory cigar, delighting the crowd with his late-game insertions that come amid blowouts of overmatched opponents.

Nebraska proved to be that, despite recent victories over Purdue and Iowa, falling into a 16-point halftime hole and never threatening a comeback.

A portion of that big Ohio State lead at the break came via another seldom-seen Buckeye, sophomore Justin Ahrens, who hit two three-pointers in the last 1:50 to damage the Cornhuskers.

