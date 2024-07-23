Carmen's Crew Continues To Advance In The Basketball Tournament
The Basketball Tournament, also known as TBT, began on Friday. After several days of games, the tournament has already advanced to the third round of the regional games. Carmen's Crew which is known as the Ohio State alumni team finds themselves still in the tournament after winning both of their first two games.
Carmen's Crew entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed in the Dayton region. In their first game on Saturday, they were matched up against No. 6 seed Purple Hearts and easily won that game 93-58. The Wesson brothers, Kaleb and Andre led the way scoring with 12 points each.
The return of Jared Sullinger as a player for Carmen's Crew for the first time since 2018 was highly anticipated headed into the tournament. Sullinger scored nine points in the opening game.
After eliminating the Purple Hearts and advancing to round two, the group was prepared for a massive clash with No. 2 seed in the region, the Red Scare. This is the Dayton Flyers alumni team, which perhaps gave them a bit of an advantage in their former home arena. Despite being the lower seed, Carmen's Crew managed to come out of the game victorious.
By beating the Red Scare 71-60, the journey continues for Carmen's Crew. In game two, former Fairmont State guard Jamel Morris led the way with 17 points. Former Bowling Green forward Scott Thomas had 11 points and Kyle Young added 10. The target score in the Elam Ending was 69 and Andre Wesson closed out the victory with a three to give the Buckeyes 71 points.
Carmen's Crew now will prepare for another massive test on Wednesday. They get the No. 1 seed in the region at 7 PM ET. Heartfire happens to be the defending TBT champs and is a roster composed of numerous current NBA G League players and former college stars. Heartfire barely escaped No. 4 seed We Are D3 70-68 in their last game.
The Carmen's Crew versus Heartfire winner truly has a serious shot to win the whole tournament. It will most likely be a competitive game and a good one to watch.