Carmen's Crew Beats Defending Champs To Win Dayton Region In TBT
Carmen's Crew is making a serious run at a 2024 TBT championship. The Ohio State alumni team was the No. 3 seed in the Dayton region entering the annual single-elimination tournament and have won three big games in less than a week. After a 93-58 victory over the No. 6 seed Purple Hearts on Friday and a huge 71-60 win over No. 2 seed Red Scare, Carmen's Crew found themselves matched up against the defending TBT champs in the Regional Championship game.
Heartfire was the No. 1 seed in the Dayton region and is a team composed of current NBA G League players and plenty of former college stars as well. Carmen's Crew was certainly up for the test though. They opened up the game on a blazing 12-2 run and despite Heartfire making it close late in the game - even taking a late 64-63 lead, Carmen's Crew managed to hold on for a Regional Final victory 74-70.
Kaleb Wesson led the way to a Regional Championship with 18 points. Jared Sullinger added 12, while Desonta Bradford had 11 points. The last member of Carmen's Crew to hit double-figures was Jamel Morris. He not only scored 10 but also hit the game-winning three in the Elam Ending.
For Heartfire, Eric Washington led his team with 18 points and Marcus Hall had 14 as well.
After pulling off the TBT upset, Carmen's Crew now finds themselves among the final eight teams in the tournament. They will get a little time to rest before stepping on the court once again on Monday at 7 PM ET. Carmen's Crew will face Takeover BC in Louisville. Takeover BC won the Cincinnati region as a No. 7 seed by beating No. 5 seed Red Rose Thunder 88-63.