Former Ohio State Buckeye Looking to Become NFL's Highest Paid Wide Receiver

Just a few years removed from the Ohio State Buckeyes, Jaxon Smith-Njigna is dominating the NFL, and knows the money should be following soon.

In his third season in the NFL, Smith-Njigba helped deliver the Seattle Seahawks a Super Bowl victory and took home the league’s Offensive Player of the Year.

While Smith-Njigba isn’t concerned about getting a deal done right away, he did say he expects to become the league’s highest paid wide receiver when he signs a new deal.

“I’m really not too pressed right now to get it done,” Smith-Njiigba said in a recent interview with WFAA in his hometown of Dallas. “I know my time is coming, and when we get it done, it’s going to be a great deal. God’s timing is perfect timing, so whenever that may come, we’ll be ready for it. I believe I deserve to be the highest paid in my position. Just what I give to the game and the community. I give it my all, and I think that’s worth a lot more.”

Smith-Njigba's big season

After putting together a couple of solid seasons in a crowded receiver room, Smith-Njigba went from a star 1,100-yard receiver to arguably the best in the league.

This season was his first as a true wide receiver one with the Seahawks trading away DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Seattle also brought in a new quarterback with Sam Darnold.

Smith-Njigba caught 119 passes for an NFL-leading 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns. He developed into one of the best deep-route runners in the league, and still managed to show off plenty of talent in the quick and intermediate passing games.

Seattle’s offense ran through him, and he was honored with the recognition of being the league’s top offensive non-quarterback. He beat out the Ram’s Puka Nucua for the award.

What does a new contract look like?

If Smith-Njigba gets that record-breaking contract, he’ll be making more than $40 million per year. That’s what the current highest contract is set at, going to Ja’Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals. Justin Jefferson is the second highest paid at $35 million.

If he does sign for a contract of that size, he’ll become the third Ohio State wide receiver to reach the league’s 10 highest paid wide outs, joining Terry McLaurin and Garrett Wilson.

Smith-Njigba is still actively on a rookie contract. The Seahawks will have the option to extend Smith-Njigba to a fifth-year of his contract for cheaper than the extension is worth. However, the team may want to just get it over with to keep him happy.

Seattle will also be trying to extend cornerback Devon Witherspoon from the same draft class.

Smith-Njigba has turned himself into one of the best receivers Ohio State, Seattle, and the league, has seen in recent memory. He’s more than earned a new contract to back it up.