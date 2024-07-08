Ohio State's Bruce Thornton And Aaron Bradshaw Building Chemistry; Colin White Drops 20 Points In Kingdom League
The Kingdom Summer League played at Ohio Dominican University in Columbus is often a place where numerous Ohio State basketball players get some runs in during the offseason. Some new and familiar faces on the 2024-25 Buckeyes' roster have been seen hooping there already this summer.
Bruce Thornton is the biggest key piece returning to Jake Diebler's squad this coming season. As a sophomore, the 6'2" point guard from Alpharetta, Georgia, averaged 15.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. Thornton also was an efficient 85 percent free throw shooter and spent a ton of minutes on the floor, averaging 33.7 minutes per game.
Thornton looks set to be the lone returning starter from last year's group unless Evan Mahaffey manages to remain a starter, despite the additions of transfers such as Micah Parrish and Sean Stewart who could compete for valuable minutes.
One of the most important transfers for the Buckeyes was the addition of former Kentucky center Aaron Bradshaw. Bradshaw is listed at 7'1" and was the number one ranked center in the 2023 recruiting class. In his first season in college basketball, he only averaged 13.8 minutes per game with the Wildcats. With limited minutes, the young big man averaged 4.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and nearly one block per game.
Some clips from the Kingdom League showed that Thornton and Bradshaw are already getting a chance to build some chemistry on the same team. As expected, Thornton looked controlled, composed and is always a threat on offense. As for Bradshaw, it appears that he was showcasing his exceptional offensive skills for a seven-footer.
Bradshaw will be able to provide something different than Felix Okpara was able to give the Buckeyes previously. Okpara, now with the Tennessee Volunteers, used his length to be a menace defensively and picked up a block every single game. Often times he would swat the ball a few times each game. What Okpara lacked was a well-rounded offensive game, although it was improving over time.
Bradshaw has the ability to dribble up the floor and pull up from three in transition. In addition to offering a three point shot, he knows how to work around the rim to get a shot and can also elevate for massive dunks. Based on the clips from the Kingdom League, Bradshaw should have no issues running the floor either in transition. He is expected to be the starting center for the Buckeyes this coming season.
In another game, true freshman Colin White was able to put his scoring ability on full display. In his senior season at Ottawa-Glandorf, White was able to wrap up his high school career with Ohio Mr. Basketball honors. The 6'6" shooting guard/small forward posted 20 points and once again caught the attention of Ohio State supporters.
As a true freshman, White's time on the floor with the Buckeyes this coming season may be fairly limited. With the injury to Taison Chatman which will keep him out for the entire season, White has a chance to compete for more minutes. If he keeps the hot shooting stroke going into the fall, then Diebler and his staff will certainly have to think about getting him involved in the rotation.