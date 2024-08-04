Carmen's Crew Captures Second TBT Championship In Nail-Biter
Glory and a $1 million prize has been claimed by the Ohio State alumni team once again. Carmen's Crew won The Basketball Tournament back in 2019 with Aaron Craft, David Lighty, Jon Diebler and many other former Ohio State stars. With a team full of mostly new faces in 2024, the team pulled together and went on an incredible run in this year's tournament. On Sunday afternoon, Carmen's Crew narrowly defeated the Houston Cougars alumni team, Forever Coogs, 69-65.
The Forever Coogs squad led at the end of the first quarter 21-18. Carmen's Crew was a bit sloppy in the first half, turning the ball over more than what fans have been accustomed to seeing during this year's tournament. Despite some turnover issues, the No. 3 seed from the Dayton region continued to get to the free throw line. Late in the second quarter, the group composed of many former Buckeyes had shot just 18 field goal attempts, while shooting 17 free throws. Carmen's Crew then held a two-point lead 36-34 at halftime.
The third quarter was a good one for Carmen's Crew as they went on an early 12-4 run. Kaleb and Andre Wesson were big factors in pulling away from the Forever Coogs squad 48-38. The Houston alumni team did not allow this game to get away from them though and were still within striking distance 55-49 headed into the fourth quarter.
With a championship title and $1 million on the line, the fourth quarter was intense. The defensive pressure on both sides was relentless, making it tough for either team to score. By the time of the Elam Ending, Carmen's Crew led 60-56. The game-winning target score was now set at 68.
In the race to 68, both teams just needed one made basket to win the tournament. Carmen's Crew had the basketball, looking for a two while sitting at 67. Forever Coogs needed a stop and a three with 65 on the scoreboard. After going cold from the field, Carmen's Crew turned to Jared Sullinger. The big man backed down his defender, ducked under a double team and hit the game-winning shot. The confetti then poured down from the rafters immediately after Carmen's Crew closed out the nail-biter 69-65.
Not only did Sullinger hit the game-winning shot, but he also led the team with 18 points. Andre Wesson, Kaleb Wesson and Desonta Bradford were also in double-figures.
In addition to winning their second TBT championship, Carmen's Crew's Jeff Gibbs becomes the oldest player to win The Basketball Tournament at 44 years old. Gibbs was an All-American at Otterbein University and was also a member of the 2019 Carmen's Crew team. Sunday happened to be his birthday.
Sullinger was also named to the TBT All-Tournament team and declared the 2024 TBT MVP.
The squad impressed throughout the entire tournament and can now enjoy their victory and each person's share of the prize money. According to the television broadcast, each member of the team will receive $62,500.