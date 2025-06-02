Ohio State Buckeyes Land Brother of Current NBA Star
The Ohio State Buckeyes finished 17-15 last season including 9-11 in the Big Ten. To say that head coach Jake Diebler's team needs improvements before next season would be an understatement.
Luckily for the Buckeyes, they received a commitment from Myles Herro, the brother of a current NBA All-Star.
Herro is younger brother of Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro who attended the University of Kentucky for one season before being selected with the 13th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Miami Heat.
Myles is a 6-foot-3 three-star senior out of Whitnall High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Per On3, he is the No. 42 point guard prospect and the No. 10 player in Wisconsin. He plays club basketball for his brother's program, Team Herro.
In a recent interview, Herro spoke on his decision to come to Columbus.
"The opportunity to grow in a program like this, compete at a high level, and be part of something special really stood out. Coach Diebler and his staff were real with me from the start. The way they communicate, the vision they have for the program, and how much they believe in their players made it easy to trust them."
Herro joins four-star 6-foot-9 A'mare Bynum as the second freshman to enroll at Ohio State in the fall.
The Buckeyes are also making big changes through the transfer portal this offseason with players from Wright State, Santa Clara, Baylor, and Gabe Cupps from Indiana.
Herro's words regarding the program Diebler is building are cause for exxcitement. There is a vision and high expectations for the program for next season. The addition of Herro and Bynum, the transfers, and the return of guard Bruce Thornton all paint a great picture for what is to come in Columbus.
As for Herro himself, he has words for Buckeyes fans: "To Ohio State fans, I'm ready to work, compete, and give everything I've got for this program. Let's get it!"