Ohio State safety Caleb Downs wins two major Big Ten awards

It comes as no surprise, but standout safety Caleb Downs has been honored by the Big Ten with two major awards.

On Wednesday, Dec. 3, it was announced that Downs was named the Big Ten Defensive Back and the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. These two awards show the true impact that Downs had on the defensive side of the ball for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

His efforts have directly led to the Buckeyes ending up in the Big Ten title game this Saturday, Dec. 6, against the Indiana Hoosiers. The Buckeyes enter the game with an overall record of 12-0 on the campaign and a No. 1 national ranking.

Downs is leaving the 2025 regular season with 52 tackles, five tackles for a loss, one sack and two interceptions. He's also tacked on two pass deflections on the year.

Over the past three seasons, Downs has been one of the most reliable safeties in the country. He's now up to 241 combined tackles, 16 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, six interceptions and 12 pass deflections. Last season, he was an All-American and it's looking like he may also have a case for such honors again soon enough.

The Buckeyes are coming off a high-stress, competitive outing against the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday. Ohio State pulled off a win, 27-9, ending a four-year winning streak for the Wolverines.

Downs, who played a critical role in the win, spoke to the level of competition the Big Ten has seen in growth over the past few years.

“I would say in the Big Ten, you’re going to have four or five games (in a season) maybe where you’re going to have to play high-level competition and really have to be at your highest point. So that’s a difference,” Downs said after speaking on the SEC's level of play. “But then again, I said that when I first got to Ohio State and then a lot of the teams that were in the Big Ten, when it came to bowl games, ended up beating the SEC teams (last season). So I feel like that kind of negated what I said.”

Alongside Downs, other All-Big Ten honorees include defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year and First-team All-Big Ten), linebackers Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles (First-team All-Big Ten honors for each), defensive end Caden Curry (First-team All-Big Ten), defensive backs Davison Igbinosun (First-team All-Big Ten) and Jermaine Matthews Jr. (Third-team All-Big Ten) and safety Jaylen McClain (Third-team All-Big Ten).

Defensive linemen Kenyatta Jackson Jr., Tywone Malone Jr. and Eddrick Houston, safety Lorenzon Styles Jr. and linebacker Payton Pierce were each honorable mention All-Big Ten by either the media or coaches.

It's obvious the Buckeyes are one of the favorites to win the national championship in just a few months, but they have to get past the No. 2-ranked Hoosiers first in the conference championship.

The Buckeyes and Hoosiers will clash from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis with kickoff slated for a late 8:00 p.m. While the Buckeyes have pretty much clinched an appearance in the college football playoffs, they will look to add another accolade onto the already impressive year.