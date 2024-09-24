Ohio State Buckeyes Star Makes Major Top Ten List
The Ohio State Buckeyes just had their first official day of practice prior to the 2024-25 season. This is another step towards regular season games in the Jake Diebler era.
As Team 126 prepares for what could be a strong season, prolific basketball analyst Andy Katz has also been preparing for a new season. On Tuesday, he released a list of his top 10 sophomores to watch for this coming season. New Ohio State big man Aaron Bradshaw was one of the stars mentioned.
The former Kentucky Wildcat comes in at No. 8 on the list after averaging 4.9 points and 3.3 rebounds in just 13.8 minutes per game during his freshman season. Now as a member of the Buckeyes, the 7'1" sophomore is expected to start at center.
Coming out of high school, Bradshaw was a highly-coveted recruit as a McDonald's All-American and the No. 1 ranked center in the country. Not only was he a five-star prospect, but Bradshaw was also the No. 5 overall recruit in the 2023 class.
Upon entering the transfer portal after one year at Kentucky, Ohio State landed one of the most talented bigs in the country. Not only does Bradshaw have the length to contest shots at the rim and secure rebounds, but he also has excellent range as a shooter. A seven-footer who can shoot the three is an asset for any team.
Despite some experience in the backcourt with Bruce Thornton, Meechie Johnson Jr. and Micah Parrish, the Ohio State front court will be fairly young. Bradshaw will be a crucial factor, yet should get some assistance from Sean Stewart and Devin Royal.
Bradshaw was not the only Big Ten sophomore to make Katz's list. Indiana's Mackenzie Mgbako and Oregon's Jackson Shelstad were also recognized.
Ohio State's first exhibition is on October 18th against the Cincinnati Bearcats. That means that Bradshaw and his teammates will be on the floor in a game setting in less than a month.