Ohio State Buckeyes Showing Interest in UCLA Bruins Transfer - Report
The Ohio State Buckeyes and head coach Jake Diebler have landed some big names in the transfer portal so far this offseason, most recently securing a commitment from Duke transfer Sean Stewart on Friday.
They now reportedly have sights set on another potential target.
Per reports from college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, the Buckeyes are one of multiple teams to contact UCLA Bruins transfer forward Berke Buyuktuncel. The Bursa, Turkey native played in 26 games and made eight starts as a freshman for coach Mick Cronin this past season.
Rothstein reports that the other programs targeting Buyuktuncel include teams like Kentucky, Nebraska, BYU, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State and others.
- Here's the full list Rothstein provided:
- Virginia
- Cincinnati
- Washington
- Butler
- Ohio State
- Oklahoma State
- Kentucky
- BYU
- Iowa
- Louisville
Should Buyuktuncel choose the Buckeyes, he'd be joining an Ohio State transfer class that features some elite talent. The Buckeyes have managed to land Stewart, San Diego State's Micah Parrish, Kentucky's Aaron Bradshaw and South Carolina's Meechie Johnson.
As a freshman, Buyuktuncel averaged 4.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in 16.3 minutes per game on 38.5 percent shooting from the floor. The 6-9 forward could benefit from the absences of Felix Okpara and Zed Key in the frontcout.
Still a raw prospect headed into his sophomore year, Buyuktuncel has some decisions to make.