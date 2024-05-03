BREAKING: Ohio State Buckeyes Land Duke Blue Devils Transfer Sean Stewart
Jake Diebler's magic is in full effect via the transfer portal for the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Per multiple reports Friday, Ohio State has landed a massive commitment from Duke transfer Sean Stewart, who brings five-star talent as a former McDonald's All-American in the 2023 recruiting class. He's now the team's fourth transfer portal addition of the offseason.
In 33 games as a freshman last season, all off the bench, Steward posted 2.6 points and 3.2 rebounds in 8.4 minutes per game while shooting 57.1 percent from the floor. However, he should see his role increase for the Buckeyes, who have lost Felix Okpara and Zed Key from the frontcourt along with Scotty Middleton, Roddy Gayle Jr. and Bowen Hardman from the backcourt.
Despite the low scoring average, Stewart had a consistent depth role for coach Jon Scheyer. He scored a season-best 16 points and had 10 rebounds in an early-season win over La Salle before playing a season-high 26 minutes and scoring 12 points in a 79-64 win on March 4 over eventual ACC Tournament champs and Final Four participant, N.C. State.
Stewart even got some experience playing under the bright lights of March Madness this past season, as he appeared in all four of Duke's NCAA Tournament games. He scored five points and grabbed seven rebounds in 15 minutes off the bench in the Round of 32 win over James Madison.
Stewart now joins an Ohio State transfer class that features some elite talent. The Buckeyes have managed to land San Diego State's Micah Parrish, Kentucky's Aaron Bradshaw and South Carolina's Meechie Johnson.