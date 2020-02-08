Ohio State Careful Not to Pressure D.J. Carton During Leave

The success of the Ohio State basketball team since D.J. Carton's departure suggest it's had little impact, but everyone involved knows better and hope contrary evidence doesn't show up soon.

The Buckeyes (15-7, 5-6 Big Ten) enter a 1 p.m. tip Sunday at Wisconsin (13-10, 6-6) having won two straight since Carton took leave to tend to his mental health about 10 days ago.

Those victories over visiting Indiana and on the road at Michigan on Wednesday combine with the triumph Carton carried OSU to at Northwestern in his final game to give coach Chris Holtmann's team an opportunity to right what was a listing ship.

Carton's dominance in transition that night in Evanston suggested the best way for Ohio State to escape its doldrums was to give him more responsibility, but then his exit revealed how even a player who appears capable of a greater role may be struggling in ways that aren't evident.

That's introduced a delicate dynamic for head coach Chris Holtmann and Carton's teammates, who want him back, but want his return to come on Carton's terms in his proper time frame.

How best to convey that, to communicate concern and not apply pressure, to offer support without prompting a setback, those are difficult balances to strike with no textbook answers.

"I don't want to get into specifics about what our communication has been about," Holtmann said. "We kind of lean on our medical personnel here about the best way to go about all that. There's opportunity for him to (take classes and remain eligible) from where he's at for sure."

Carton is believed to be back home in Iowa, where he was the state's player-of-the-year last season.

He and his mother have expressed their appreciation for the support he has received from OSU fans, and Carton Tweeted his support for the Buckeyes after their win at Michigan.

That suggests Carton and his teammates are interacting some during his absence, which Holtmann and several players confirmed, but without much detail.

"I've talked to hi a few times," junior Kyle Young said. "I've just told him I'm here whenever. 'You can call me any time of the day no matter when it is,' just letting him know I'm here for him if he wants to talk."

Sophomore Duane Washington has assumed some of Carton's ballhandling responsibilities in relief of C.J. Walker.

"We're going to be here for him," Washington said. "If he needs a phone call, if he needs to ask us anything, (we'll) just always be here for him."

OSU plays two home games next week, against Rutgers on Wednesday and Purdue on Saturday.

After that, it's at Iowa on Feb. 20 on what would be the three-week anniversary of Carton's departure.

Given that Carton spurned the in-state Hawkeyes, that would seem not be a very inviting place for him to return.

There's no doubt the Buckeyes could use him for the five-game closing stretch that comes afterward, which includes home games against Maryland, Michigan and Illinois and the regular-season finale at Michigan State.

"I think it's good for him to have some time (away from contacting teammates and coaches), Holtmann said of . I think there's probably a fine line and a balance there. That's stuff we';ve asked our medical people, given the fact that we treat it like an injury.

"It's uncharted territory in terms of the specific situation where a young man is away from our team. We really rely on our medical staff for that."

