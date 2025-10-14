Betting lines for Ohio State-Wisconsin game show surprising spread
The good times have been rolling well for the number one team in the nation, the Ohio State Buckeyes, who have dominated their way to the top of the national spotlight.
It all started with grinding out a 14-7 win over the Texas Longhorns in their opening game. Since then, though, nobody has been able to come even close to being competitive against the Buckeyes.
In the last five games, Ohio State has outscored its opponents 207-34. Last week, in their win against the Illinois Fighting Illini, the 16 points allowed were the most they have allowed all season.
Without the level of competition Ohio State has needed on the schedule outside of Texas, there are expectations that this team will be able to make another run at a national championship with ease. Their upcoming Big Ten matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers might have some thinking it will be a close game since it's a conference match. That doesn't appear to be the case at all.
The betting lines were revealed for the Ohio State-Wisconsin game, and the spread results are staggeringly awful for the Badgers and poetry for the Buckeyes. Ohio State is favored over Wisconsin by 27.5 points. The money line is at -8000 for the Buckeyes, and the over/under for total points is at 41.5.
So to recap, the Buckeyes are expected to win by at least 27 points, and Wisconsin's offense isn't going to score much. It appears that an easy victory is coming for Ohio State.
In the past year, the Badgers have usually been good, but 2025 has been an off year for them. After starting 2-0 against two mid-level opponents, the Badgers have lost four straight games and been outscored 126-34.
Wisconsin has played three different quarterbacks, who have combined for six touchdowns and eight interceptions on the season. For what is usually a great running team, the Badgers are averaging just 112.2 yards per game on the ground.
With Ohio State having the No. 1 scoring defense in the nation and No. 5 in total defense, this is a nightmare matchup for the Badgers, who struggle to move the football efficiently. It should be a field day for the Buckeyes, who are creating turnovers throughout the game.
It's surprising to see that kind of spread on the game, but the Buckeyes aren't focused on that as they are in pursuit of a national title. Wisconsin is standing in their way, and with Ohio State being so dominant, that's bad news for the Badgers.