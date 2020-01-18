BuckeyeMaven
Ohio State Lazy, Asleep in 90-76 Blowout at Penn State

Bruce Hooley

It's no disgrace losing on the road in the Big Ten this season.

It's happened to the best teams in the league, the middle-tier teams and, of course, the lower-echelon teams.

Before Saturday, road teams were just 6-38 in league play.

So, losing away from home isn't an indictment.

Not playing hard, not being prepared for the challenge, not responding to adversity...that's a different story.

And that's the unfortunate story of Ohio State's trip to Penn State on Saturday.

The Buckeyes had to know how eager the Lions would be for a chunk of flesh.

Penn State had lost three straight on the heels of a five-game winning streak that dated to a 106-74 loss in Columbus in early December.

There are dark alleys with terrified screams emanating from them that are more inviting than the Bryce Jordan Center proved in an eventual 90-76 embarrassment for OSU.

The Buckeyes greeted their second straight Saturday noon start with an effort even more lacking than their lay-down at Indiana a week ago.

Penn State hadn't shot above 37% or averaged more than 60 points over its three previous games, but hit 54 percent against the Buckeyes.

The Lions exploded despite foul problems for leading scorer Lamar Stevens that put him on the bench the final four minutes of the first half and for six minutes early in the second half.

When Stevens struggled with foul issues in the teams' earlier meeting, OSU ran the Lions out of Value City Arena by topping the 100-point mark in a Big Ten game for the first time in 28 years.

This time, with Stevens out late in the first half and a chance to close a seven-point deficit over the last 3:30, Ohio State allowed a 7-0 run that fed Penn State's eventual 15-point margin at the break.

Kyle Young and E.J. Liddell missed at the rim during that Lions' getaway, perpetuating a trend that dogged OSU from the beginning.

The Buckeyes missed five shots in the paint, four at the rim, in the first six minutes and came up empty on 11 such attempts in the first half.

Young went 0-for-4 through 20 minutes within arm's reach of the rim. Typically one of OSU's toughest players, he got yanked for his timidity and sat while head coach Chris Holtmann looked for answers elsewhere.

Liddell was no better in relief, however, and Kaleb Wesson also played marshmallow-soft in the post at both ends.

Holtmann removed him for poor play at times, as well, but there were no solutions on the OSU bench this day.

Stevens led the Lions with 24 points.

He highlighted his team's dominance, and Ohio State's passivity, on a drive from midcourt with 2:30 left, driving around Liddell and dunking over the Wesson brothers, both of whom shied from challenging him at the rim.

