Ohio State NCAA Tournament Hopes On Life Support After Brutal Loss to Iowa
Columbus only had one Cinderella Story in it this year and that one ended on January 20th in Atlanta, Georgia.
Ohio State’s Big Ten Tournament Championship hopes came to a screeching halt in a disappointing and disheartening way on Wednesday night in Indianapolis against the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Ohio State had their backs against the wall and were on the outside looking in for a spot in the Big Dance next week. Heading into Wednesday night, the Buckeyes were projected to be an 11-seed in the NCAA Tournament. They still had some work to do to secure their spot in the national tournament, and after an early exit in Indy, their hopes lie in the hands of the selection committee.
The Buckeyes got into a decent rhythm early in the game and had a six-point lead in the first half. The Hawkeyes fought back and Ohio State never led the game by a margin larger than six points.
While points were tough to come by at the start of the game, the floodgates opened just after the 10-minute mark. Micah Parrish got it going with two free throws and a three-pointer in back-to-back possessions. John Mobley Jr. and Devin Royal followed up with consecutive makes giving Ohio State a 23-21 lead with 7:24 left to go in the first.
Both teams traded buckets for the rest of the half and at the break, the game was tied 37-37 with the right to move on and face Illinois in the second round.
Iowa took the lead on the first possession of the second half on a Payton Sandfort mid-range jumper and never looked back. A 7-0 run by the Hawkeyes at the seven-minute mark all but crushed Ohio State's hopes. But, the Buckeyes made one final push on the back of Bruce Thornton.
Thornton scored seven straight points for Ohio State and a two point jump shot with 45 seconds remaining cut Iowa's lead to 72-70, but that was as close as Ohio State got. Iowa responded with a long possession ending with a three-point field goal by Brock Harding and two Sandfort free throws were the dagger.
Thornton led the way with a 24-point, 9-assist night, while Micah Parrish poured in 16 points on a 1-for-6 effort from beyond the arc.
The Buckeyes now await their NCAA tournament fate on Selection Sunday to see if they'll be invited to play in March Madness. Otherwise, the Buckeyes would be in line to receive a bid in the NIT.