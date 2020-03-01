Sometimes, it's not how you do it, it's enough that you do it.

So, don't quibble with the method of Andre Wesson's three-point field goal that served as the body blow to No. 19 Michigan in the Buckeyes' win on Sunday at Value City Arena.

Just know it landed hard ... off the backboard, from straight on, 25 feet away, and went straight through the net.

And the Wolverines' heart.

Although the 77-63 final betrayed the closeness of the affair throughout, No. 23 Ohio State needed Wesson's improbable triple to fight off an advance within 56-54.

Big brother Kaleb, who could get only one of nine field goals inside the arc to drop, tacked on his fourth and last three-pointer right after that. Suddenly, what had been a two-point lead was eight and the Buckeyes were home free to their eighth win in 10 games.

Who'd have thought that when OSU (20-9, 10-8) started its Big Ten schedule 1-4 and 2-6?

Duane Washington led Ohio State (20-9, 10-8) with 20 points, C.J. Walker had 15 and the Wesson brothers 14 each to help provide a win without injured junior forward Kyle Young, who sat out his second straight game with an ankle injury.

Michigan got 18 from Franz Wagner and 12 from Xavier Simpson.

Wagner rallied the Wolverines from a 52-46 deficit with consecutive three-pointers from opposite wings near the eight-minute mark.

His jumpers followed a Michigan timeout aimed at stemming an OSU getaway that traded to a pair of quick-succession triples from Washington.

Michigan erased a 32-29 halftime deficit and moved to a 38-34 lead at the outset of the second half, but OSU stalled that getaway with a timeout and subsequent C.J. Walker three-point play.

It see-sawed from there until Kaleb Wesson, still finding no success inside, struck from three-point range at 15:25 and his brother, Andre, followed with two free throws.

That built a 44-38 margin, which Michigan sliced to just two points before Washington aborted that advance with a step-back triple from the left wing.

Xavier Simpson twisted inside for two, only to have Washington launch from the right corner at 9:57 for his sixth trey and a 52-46 advantage.

Wesson's first-half struggles showed up over the final five minutes before the break and began taking their toll following his only field goal.

That three-pointer at 5:23 handed OSU a 28-20 margin and traced to a second-chance off an E.J. Liddell tip-out of Washington's missed shot.

Lidell then put back another Washington miss to keep the lead at eight with 4:38 to play, but the Buckeyes scored once on their last nine possessions from there.

Wesson missed four times in the lane over that stretch, so OSU was fortunate to still be in front, 32-29, at the break.

For the latest on Ohio State follow Sports Illustrated Buckeye Maven on Facebook and @BuckeyeMaven on Twitter.