Ohio State Forward Dorka Juhasz Enters Transfer Portal

Ohio State junior forward Dorka Juhasz announced on Saturday afternoon that she has entered her name into the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

“This year has been full of ups and downs,” Juhasz said in a statement posted to Twitter. “I have faced many challenges that required an immense amount of faith and persistence. Our basketball season was cut short this year. As a basketball player, a postseason ban is one of the most difficult and disappointing things that can happen. Not being able to play in the tournaments and compete for the championships definitely left emptiness and sadness in my heart. Nevertheless, I’m proud of how my team and I handled the situation.

“Fulfilling my lifelong dreams both in basketball and in my education is still the number one priority for me. With that being said, after careful consideration and discussion with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining.”

A native of Pecs, Hungary, Juhasz averaged 14.6 points and 11.1 rebounds per game for the Buckeyes to earn first-team All-Big Ten honors last season. Her career in Columbus ends on a sour note, however, as Ohio State did not participate in the Big Ten or NCAA tournaments after self-imposing a postseason ban as a result of recruiting violations by a former assistant coach.

Juhasz’s decision leaves the Buckeyes a short at forward moving forward, with senior Aaliyah Patty, junior Rebeka Mikulasikova and sophomore Gabby Hutcherson the only players at the position returning.

Senior Tanya Beacham, who transferred from Toledo last offseason, has not announced if she’ll use the extra year of eligibility granted to all student-athletes due to the coronavirus pandemic, meanwhile.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State's Chris Holtmann Discusses North Carolina Head Coach Roy Williams' Retirement

Ohio State Basketball Signee Malaki Branham Wins Player Of The Year

Ohio State Basketball Commits Roddy Gayle, Bruce Thornton Appear On ESPN

Ohio State Forward E.J. Liddell Declares For NBA Draft

Ohio State Lands Penn State Transfer Guard Jamari Wheeler

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook