Ohio State Forward E.J. Liddell Declares For NBA Draft

Ohio State sophomore forward E.J. Liddell announced on Wednesday afternoon that he has declared for the 2021 NBA Draft but still have the option to return to school after receiving feedback from league personnel.

“I feel so fortunate for what I’ve experienced in my two seasons as a Buckeye and what we’ve accomplished together,” Liddell said in a statement posted to Twitter. “The success I’ve had wouldn’t have been possible without the support of my teammates, coaches and family who have supported me along this amazing journey.

“Choosing to play for Coach (Chris) Holtmann and The Ohio State University has been one of the best decisions I’ve made in my life, and I thank God for every opportunity given to me. After spending time consulting with my family and coaches, I have decided I will be entering my name into the 2021 NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility.

“Reaching the NBA has always been a dream of mine, ever since I started playing basketball with my first YMCA team. Timing is everything. Trust I won’t rush.”

A former four-star prospect from Belleville, Ill., the 6-foot-7 and 240-pound Liddell earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2020-21 when he averaged 16.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. His decision to enter the draft is unsurprising, as NCAA rules allow underclassmen to declare and go through the pre-draft process without losing their college eligibility, so long as they withdraw their name by July 19.

Should he ultimately choose to return to Ohio State, Liddell would have three years of eligibility remaining after the NCAA granted an extra year to all student-athletes due to the pandemic.

