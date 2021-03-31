Penn State Guard Jamari Wheeler is Transferring to Ohio State

Wheeler will play one season for the Buckeyes after playing the last four years for the Nittany Lions.

The NCAA Tournament isn't even down to the Final Four quite yet and the Ohio State Buckeyes have already made an addition to next year's team.

Former Penn State Nittany Lion guard Jamari Wheeler announcer on social media Tuesday night that he's transferring from Happy Valley to Columbus to join forces with Chris Holtmann and the Buckeyes.

Wheeler played for Penn State for four years and will play his final college season for the Scarlet and Gray, taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility afforded him by the NCAA because of CoVID-19.

Wheeler was a 3-year starter in State College where he averaged 6.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He became a drastically better shooter as his career progressed, but that's not why the Buckeyes were especially drawn to him in the transfer portal. Wheeler collected almost two steals per game as a senior and was a big reason why the Buckeyes struggled to pull away from Penn State in both games this year. Wheeler was an All-Big Ten defensive team pick as a junior and senior.

Ohio State needs to address its defense in the offseason, especially at the guard spot with C.J. Walker moving on. Wheeler will join Duane Washington Jr., Jimmy Sotos (who should be back from his shoulder injury by the start of the season), Meechie Johnson and incoming freshman Malaki Branham.

However, Wheeler's addition to the roster means the Buckeyes will see at least one player likely leave the program before Wheeler arrives. Holtmann's team currently has 13 scholarship players, which is one more than the limit.

