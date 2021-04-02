Ohio State Basketball Commits Roddy Gayle, Bruce Thornton Appear On ESPN

The Buckeyes' guards of the future put their talents on display against some of the nation’s top prep programs.

Ohio State basketball commits Roddy Gayle and Bruce Thornton were on national television on Thursday as part of the GEICO High School Basketball Nationals in Fort Myers, Fla.

The 6-foot-4 and 195-pound Gayle – who is considered the sixth-best shooting guard and No. 46 prospect overall in the class of 2022 – had seven points, three rebounds and one assist in No. 5 Wasatch (Utah) Academy’s 59-52 loss to No. 4 Chandler (Ariz.) Compass Prep.

Originally from Youngtown (N.Y.) Lewiston Porter Senior, Gayle transferred to Wasatch Academy in December after the New York State Public High School Athletic Association cancelled winter sports. He averaged roughly 13 points per game for the Tigers during his junior season.

On the other side of the bracket, the 6-foot-2 and 195-pound Thornton – who is listed as the 11th-best point guard and No. 60 prospect overall in the 2022 recruiting cycle – had 18 points, nine assists and six rebounds in No. 6 Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton’s 73-68 loss to No. 3 Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy.

Thornton was recently named first-team all-state by the Georgia High School Association after leading the Eagles to the Class 7A state championship. He averaged roughly 16 points and six assists per game this season.

Gayle, Thornton and Cincinnati Princeton three-star shooting guard Bowen Hardman combine to give the Buckeyes the top-rated recruiting class in the country for the 2022 recruiting cycle. They’ll be able to sign their letters of intent during the Early Signing Period that begins on Nov. 11.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Forward E.J. Liddell Declares For NBA Draft

Ohio State Lands Penn State Transfer Guard Jamari Wheeler

Wheeler Explains His Decision To Leave Penn State For Ohio State

Ohio State Guard Musa Jallow Enters Transfer Portal

Tennessee Transfer Henry To'o To'o To Reportedly Visit Ohio State

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook