Ohio State Women's Basketball Returns Former Star Players to Coaching Staff
Emmy Sheldon's sister will be back in Columbus in a full-time role.
Ohio State basketball announced the hiring of two former Buckeye superstars on Monday. Notably, current Dallas Wings guard Jacy Sheldon and former Big Ten Player of the Year Katie Smith will be back with the program.
Sheldon, who played at Ohio State from 2019-2024, ranks sixth all-time in scoring for the Buckeyes and comes off her final season in college earning Third-Team All-American honors. She will be the Buckeyes new Director of Player Development, working closely with all current players in the press. She will also help new players get accustomed to the McGuff fast-paced offense, she said Monday.
Smith, who ranks third all-time in Ohio State scoring with 2,578 points, earned Second-Team All-American honors in 1996 before embarking on an 18-year professional playing career.
In the WNBA, Smith was a seven-time all-star, four-time all-league and a 2008 All-Defensive Team and Finals MVP with the former franchise Detroit Shock. After her playing career, Smith stepped into a leadership role as an assistant coach for the New York Liberty from 2014-17 and head coach from 2018-19. Since then, she has been with the Minnesota Lynx — who come off a WNBA Finals appearance — as their associate head coach.
Smith will also return to Ohio State as an assistant coach and will likely aid Sheldon in player development. Ultimately, these two will look to help produce more Buckeyes in the pros.
"She's a legend," Sheldon said of Smith. "It will be amazing to learn from her."
Sheldon, Smith and the Buckeyes will have their first test as Ohio State coaches as they take on Charlotte at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center.