Spielman & Hooley: OSU dumps Michigan; NFL Combine

The latest edition of the Spielman and Hooley podcast includes discussion about OSU's basketball victory over Michigan, Jeff Okudah's performance Sunday at the NFL Scouting Combine, which players showed off their athleticism in front of pro scouts and whether Joe Burrow should make the Bengals nervous.

OSU defeats Michigan, 77-63, to continue an amazing stretch of success in the rough-and-tumble Big Ten.

3:00 -- Buckeyes get it done despite Kaleb Wesson struggling from inside the arc. Duane Washington delivers them from danger early. Andre Wesson comes up big at the end and C.J. Walker was solid throughout. Oh, and don't forget Luther Muhammad.

4:00 -- Ohio State's short rotation wasn't an issue on Sunday and hopefully won't be in the future.

5:00 -- Would it be a good or bad thing if OSU wins the Big Ten Tournament?

6:00 -- It will be a show on Thursday when the Buckeyes finish the season at home and some greats from the past return, including Jerry Lucas and Bob Knight.

7:00 -- While celebrating Ohio State's 8-2 record over its last 10 games, it's probably only fair to recognize that Chris Holtmann has answered his critics questions about whether he's the right man for the job.

15:00 J.K. Dobbins' nagging injuries keep him from running or working out at the NFL Scouting Combine.

22:00 Joe Burrow wants the Bengals to Franchise Tag A.J. Green.

23:00 -- If Tua's hip checks out medically, should the Bengals take a look at him instead of Burrow, given how Burrow has been chilly toward playing in Cincinnati?

24:00 Andy Dalton's possible destinations.

25:00 Shoutout to Michigan Man Rich Eisen for doing a nice thing for charity.

26:00 Henry Ruggs and others flash some serious athleticism at the Combine.

30:00 Tanner Muse gets our attention again. Does this explain the Fiesta Bowl?

35:00 Faith segment hits on affirming a quality you notice in others, a struggle needing your intervention and a place to find solid, plain-spoken wisdom from someone who doubted and then figured life out.

