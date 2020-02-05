Wesson, Late Free Throws Lift Ohio State at Michigan

Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann had a short conversation with junior center Kaleb Wesson this week about what went wrong for him and the Buckeyes on their previous trip to Michigan.

Whatever it was, Holtmann might want to repeat his message before a Sunday afternoon game at Wisconsin.

Wesson thoroughly outplayed Michigan seven-footer Jon Teske and all but carried OSU at both ends in a 61-58 road win Tuesday night that could be the most-significant victory of the season.

Sure, Ohio State has flashier triumphs on its NCAA Tournament resume, but a loss would have left a night's hard work unrewarded and dropped the Buckeyes three games below .500 in the league with another tough game next on the schedule in Madison.

Instead, Wesson kept the Buckeyes afloat with three first-half three-point field goals, part of a 15-point first half, frustrated Teske all night and the Buckeyes held up under the duress of a hostile atmosphere.

Last season against the Wolverines, Wesson drew his fourth foul in a tight game with eight minutes left, responded to some taunting from two opponents and drew a technical foul, then went to the bench for the remainder of the night as OSU lost touch.

This time, he played like the go-to guy Ohio State has lacked and needs more than ever with electric freshman D.J. Carton away from the team for personal reasons.

"Kaleb had a phenomenal night," Holtmann said. "He looked like big-time player, which he is."

Wesson played a team-high 35 minutes, committed only one foul in the second half and didn't commit a turnover.

Duane Washington Jr.'s 17 points also helped deliver the Buckeyes, who survived on a night they shot just 42% from the field because they held Michigan to 33%.

"What a great effort from our guys," Holtmann said. "I felt like it's been building for the last few weeks...The best description of toughness is when you make the next right play."

Simpson drove the lane on OSU's Kyle Young with 33 seconds remaining and OSU in front, 57-56, drawing a whistle and two-shot foul.

Replay showed Simpson simply fell away from the basket while pulling and tearing Young's jersey.

Officials huddled and ruled a technical foul on Simpson, who made both free throws to put Michigan on top, 58-57.

Young, just a 60% free throw shooter, then went to the other end and made both technical attempts to send OSU back in front, 59-58.

The Buckeyes inbounded with the accompanying possession and ran 10 seconds off the clock before Holtmann called his final timeout with 23.7 seconds to play.

The Wolverines pressured C.J. Walker until fouling him with 17.9 remaining. He made both to provide a 61-58 edge.

Ohio State (15-7, 5-6) was just 2-for-6 shooting free throws until Young and Walker delivered late to provide the final margin.

Michigan's Eli Brooks missed a tying three-point attempts with six-tenths of a second left.

Simpson led Michigan (13-9, 4-7) with 15.

Wesson's conventional three-point play with 2:23 left gave OSU a 54-53 lead, but Washington wasted a chance to enlarge that when he traveled after a Michigan miss.

The Buckeyes again rebounded on the defensive end and Wesson drew a foul, but he missed the front end of the one-and-one.

Brooks made that hurt with a triple from the right corner to put Michigan on top, 56-54 with 1:20 remaining.

Wesson went to work inside in search of the tie, but instead found Washington alone above the key and he ended a streak of three straight three-point misfires by knocking one down with 54 seconds left.

Wesson had 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting to carry Ohio State to a 42-41 lead at the eight-minute mark of the second half, but the Wolverines ralled with a 7-0 spurt when OSU nursed that margin to 46-42.

The Buckeyes answered to go back in front by three themselves, 52-49, but that didn't last and the teams fought for control from there.

