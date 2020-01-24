BuckeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Young OSU Women's Roster Chasing NCAA Tournament

Abigail Hintz

Ohio State women’s basketball is amid an off week before closing the season with 10 Big Ten games before the conference tournament.

The Buckeyes are a little over halfway through what has been a season of ups and downs for their young squad that includes only one junior and one senior on the 12-player roster.

OSU has enjoyed two three-game winning streaks, but beyond that has experienced steady challenges while its youth adapts to a challenging schedule.

Sophomore forward Dorka Juhasz has led her team so far, shooting just under 50 percent and averaging 12.5 points per game. Juhasz has only missed one game and has started in every other one.

Guard Kierstan Bell is also making an impact, despite being a freshman, scoring 10.6 points and averaging just 20.2 minutes per game. Bell -- the only player besides LeBron James ever voted Ohio's player-of-the-year three times, -- had a career-high 19 points in the Buckeyes' recent win over Illinois, 77-47.

Her success and those of OSU's other freshmen is not surprising, considering five of the seven were part of the No. 3 recruiting class in the country.

Bell, Kaelynn Satterfield, Jacy Sheldon, Ricki Harris and Aixa Wone, a top international recruit, made up a recruiting class that ranked No 3 in the nation. They are the foundation of Coach Kevin McGuff's rebuild of the program from the Kelsey Mitchell era.

Junior Braxtin Miller played her freshman and sophomore seasons at Oklahoma State, so this is also her first season with the Buckeyes. Miller averages 6.9 points and leads the team in minutes at 30.8 per game. She has 30 steals and 62 assists this season.

Ohio State's season highlight so far came in an upset of No. 2 Louisville on Dec. 5.

Juhasz scored 15 to help the Buckeyes claim their 13th win in program history over a Top 5 opponent.

Since then, OSU has gone 6-5, falling Thursday night at No. 19 Iowa, 77-68. The Hawkeyes are tied with Northwestern for first place in the Big Ten.

The Buckeyes are focusing on their last 10 games before the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments.

They are one of four teams tied for sixth in the conference at 4-4 and will need a strong finish to get into the NCAA tournament.

For the latest on Ohio State follow Sports Illustrated Buckeye Maven on Facebook and @BuckeyeMaven on Twitter

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ryan Day Promises Ohio State Will Use Fiesta Motivation

OSU head coach addresses crowd at halftime of Buckeyes' basketball loss to Minnesota

Bruce Hooley

Carr's Triple Inflicts Ohio State's Sixth Loss in Seven Games

Ohio State can't make the plays down the stretch to escape a slump that now threatens its NCAA Tournament credentials.

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State's Issues Easy to Diagnose, but Difficult to Fix

Ohio State knows what's wrong, but fixing it is the problem amid a streak of five losses in six games that's dropped the Buckeyes out of the Top 25.

Bruce Hooley

Normal Struggle or Big Trouble...Ohio State Waits to See

Ohio State hopes a team meeting will help straighten out issues that have led to five losses in six games.

Bruce Hooley

Ryan Day's OSU Coaching Hires Make Sense, Carry Risk

Ryan Day sticks with familiar names for the two vacancies on his Ohio State football coaching staff

Bruce Hooley

Kerry Coombs Returning to Ohio State on Ryan Day's Staff

Former Ohio State secondary coach Kerry Coombs is leaving the Tennessee Titans to return to OSU as co-defensive coordinator.

Bruce Hooley

by

Rick M.

Ryan Day Will Bring Playoff to Ohio State's Spring Practice

There are lessons from Ohio State's loss to Clemson that Ryan Day hopes can help the Buckeyes avoid another such crushing defeat.

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State Submitting to Embarrassment Opponents Inflict

Ohio State isn't showing much fight during a slide that's resulted in five losses in its last six games.

Bruce Hooley

Ohio State Lazy, Asleep in Blowout Loss at Penn State

Ohio State played with no energy and couldn't hang with Penn State in a non-competitive road loss Saturday at Penn State.

Bruce Hooley

Chris Olave Looms as Ohio State's Top Threat in 2020

Ohio State receiver Chris Olave will get the chance in 2020 to atone for game-ending interception in College Football Playoff loss to Clemson.

Bruce Hooley