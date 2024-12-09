Ohio State Opens As Favorites In First Round Of CFP Against Tennessee
The official betting lines for the Ohio State Buckeyes' matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers are finally here, following the conclusion of the 2024 College Football Playoff Selection Show on Sunday.
According to Draftkings Sportsbook, the Buckeyes opened as seven-point favorites at home against the Volunteers, with the over/under set at 46.5 points.
Shortly after the release, the line shifted half a point to 7.5 in favor of the Buckeyes. This mark is now tied for the lowest spread margin in the round one games with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Led by head coach Josh Heupel, Tennessee managed to finish the regular season with a 10-2 record, including a ranked win against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 8, 24-17. The main catalyst on offense for the Volunteers during the regular season was running back Dylan Sampson, who rushed for an impressive 1,485 yards and 22 touchdowns in 12 games.
On top of a productive ground game, Tennessee's defense is one of the best unit's in the country. The Volunteers allowed an average of 13.9 points per game this season, which is tied for fourth in all of college football.
The battle between Ohio State and Tennessee is set to take place on Saturday, Dec 21 at 8:00 PM on ABC/ESPN. The winner will advance to round two and take on the No. 1 Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
