2 Former Buckeyes Affected By Commanders, Eagles Jahan Dotson Trade
Terry McLaurin and Parris Campbell were once teammates at Ohio State, both bringing a different dynamic to the wide receiver room. McLaurin was a leader and showed flashes of a player with a high ceiling. Campbell was a flyer and utilizing his speed on jet sweeps was huge for the Buckeyes.
At the moment, these two former teammates are both in the NFC East but find themselves with different organizations. Both players likely find themselves impacted by the same trade on Thursday.
The Washington Commanders sent wide receiver Jahan Dotson and a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for a third-round pick and two seventh-round picks in 2025.
This surprising move is intriguing from the perspective of both teams. The Commanders just gave up a potential No. 2 wide receiver in an already thin room, while the Eagles just got a potentially very strong No. 3 wide receiver to pair with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.
McLaurin was already the No. 1 wide receiver for Washington, which just further means that he should get a massive amount of targets this season. However, the more weapons that get removed from the offense, the more likely he is to get doubled. Unless a major addition comes into the fold, McLaurin is going to draw a ton of attention.
Could Washington just be clearing room for a Brandon Aiyuk or CeeDee Lamb trade? Doubtful, but not out of the question either.
As McLaurin's importance to his team becomes even greater, Parris Campbell sits in the opposite boat. He had a shot to be the No. 3 wide receiver with Philadelphia, potentially running out of the slot.
The addition of Dotson feels like a given that Campbell now becomes No. 4 on the depth chart at minimum. He should still be in-line to get reps, but that number should drop a fair amount.
It is fascinating how quickly situations can change in the NFL. One move can alter the entire complexion of a position group and a team.