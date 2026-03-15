Buckeyes NFL Draft Prospect Called ‘Hottest Prospect on Planet Earth’

Nobody has seen their draft stock rise faster since the NFL Scouting Combine than Sonny Styles. The Ohio State linebacker delivered one of the most eye-opening performances of the pre-draft process, and the momentum has carried directly into the latest projections for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Some mock drafts now have Styles going as high as No. 3 overall, a significant rise post combine. The surge has not gone unnoticed among NFL insiders.

During a recent appearance by Albert Breer on the The Rich Eisen Show, host Rich Eisen summed up Styles’ climb in simple terms. “Sonny Styles is the hottest guy on planet earth right now,” Eisen said.

Breer agreed with that sentiment and explained why the Ohio State linebacker has become one of the fastest risers in the class.

“Sonny Styles knocked his meetings out of the park,” Breer said. “He is an A-plus kid."

Styles’ rare combination of size and athleticism has helped fuel that excitement. At 6-foot-5 and 244 pounds, he ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash at the combine and posted a 43½-inch vertical jump, numbers that reinforced his upside as a dynamic defensive playmaker.

There is still one factor that could influence exactly where he lands in April

“The only question with him is how you value the position,” Breer said. “There are some teams that just don’t value off-ball linebackers that high.”

Styles’ rise is part of a broader wave of draft talent emerging from Ohio State. SI's latest mock draft included four Buckeyes in the first round, with all projected in the top seven picks.

Edge rusher Arvell Reese was projected No. 3 overall to the Arizona Cardinals, safety Caleb Downs landed at No. 5 with the New York Giants, Carnell Tate followed at No. 6 to the Cleveland Browns, and Styles went one pick later to the Washington Commanders.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day recently pointed to how quickly several Buckeyes have developed into NFL prospects.

“I consider Sonny a three-and-done because of the reclassification,” Day said. “But when you look at Carnell, when you look at Caleb…when you look at Arvell...those guys are really three-year guys.”

Breer also praised Downs’ physical presence while discussing Ohio State’s defensive talent. “The most impressive thing about him is when you watch him play and he hits somebody, they stop…you do not get extra yards against him.”

With pro days, private workouts and team visits still ahead, draft boards will continue to change before the draft begins April 23rd in Pittsburgh. But if recent projections and insider buzz are any indication, Styles’ rapid post-combine rise could be only the beginning.