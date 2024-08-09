Big NFL Season Upcoming For Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star
Ohio State Buckeyes fans will never forget one of the most single-handedly dominant Rose Bowl performances in history from a wide receiver. Against the Utah Utes on January 1, 2022, Jaxon Smith-Njigba had 15 receptions for 347 yards and three touchdowns. The star wide receiver was literally unstoppable that night and helped the Buckeyes win a close one 48-45.
This game capped off a successful 2021 season, where the shifty slot receiver benefitted from Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave drawing attention on the outside. Smith-Njigba had 95 receptions for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns that year.
Unfortunately for Smith-Njigba, he suffered a hamstring injury in the season opener in 2022 against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He tried to return several times that year but could not seem to shake the pesky injury and was lost for the year. Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka stepped up for the Buckeyes and both had massive seasons. Smith-Njigba was then selected at pick No. 20 by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The extremely talented receiver did not necessarily have the biggest rookie season ever, yet his second year in the NFL should lead to a big season. Smith-Njigba is not just a breakout candidate, but nearly a lock to improve statistically.
Looking back at JSN's first year in Seattle, he was working to get back on the field following the hamstring injury. In addition to just getting back to 100 percent health, there is always a bit of a rust factor for players who miss a full season or close to a full season. Smith-Njigba had to shake off the rust playing at the NFL level, which can certainly be a challenge for any player adapting to the league. Not only that, but he also had to compete for targets with D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.
Geno Smith and Smith-Njigba did start forming a connection last season and the rookie wide receiver ended the year with 63 receptions for 628 yards and four touchdowns. Two of those touchdowns came in the final four weeks of the season. As the season went on, the slot receiver seemed to settle in and flashed his talent with some impressive catches.
Now that both quarterback and wide receiver have some more familiarity with each other, the 2024 season should be a successful one. Even with Metcalf and Lockett in the mix, Smith-Njigba will shine. Both receivers on the outside should command attention like Wilson and Olave did at Ohio State. As long as Smith-Njigba remains healthy this season, 1,000 yards receiving is not out of the question.