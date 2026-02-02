NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl 60 Odds (Line Moving Towards Seahawks)

Super Bowl LX is less than a week away, and the odds for the game have fluctuated over the last eight days, with the Seattle Seahawks remaining as the favorites.

Seattle opened as a -218 favorite last week , but the moneyline has actually moved in the team's favor, despite a few big bets coming in on the New England Patriots. Seattle is now a -230 favorite, and the spread has also moved a full point, going from 3.5 to 4.5.

Sam Darnold and company have been favored to win the Super Bowl since the start of the playoffs, and the betting market is not wavering off of that spot. New England has taken down some tough defenses in the playoffs, but it also benefitted from facing a backup quarterback (Jarrett Stidham) in the AFC Championship Game.

Not much has changed in my eyes over the last week (since the last edition of these rankings), but there could be an argument for New England to cover the more this spread moves towards Seattle. These teams are No. 1 (Seattle) and No. 2 (New England) against the spread this season.

Here's a look at my final power rankings (based on Super Bowl odds) for the 2025 season and Super Bowl LX.

NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds

1. Seattle Seahawks (-230) Last Week: No. 1

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Seattle's defense (No. 2 in EPA/Play and yards per play allowed this season) has come up big all season long, and it'll look to have a strong performance against a Patriots offense that has been shaky in the playoffs.



The argument for Seattle is pretty simple. This defense can control the game, and the Seahawks may have the two best offensive weapons (Kenneth Walker III and Jaxon Smith-Njigba) in this game. Sam Darnold has played well (despite an oblique injury) this postseason, and he has answered the questions about his play in big games.



The odds moving in favor of Seattle is interesting, as DraftKings has reported that 52 percent of the moneyline bets are actually on New England to win this matchup. 67 percent of the spread bets are on Seattle to cover, although teams that were favored by more than three points in the Super Bowl have covered in just two of 11 games since 2003.



I still think Seattle wins this game, although I don't love having to lay this many points knowing that after the NFC title game it was just a 3.5-point favorite.

2. New England Patriots (+190) LW: No. 2

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Can the Patriots pull off an upset to complete one of the wildest worst to first seasons we've ever seen?



After winning just four games last season, New England went 14-3 in the regular season and has taken out the elite defenses of Denver, Houston and the Los Angeles Chargers. Seattle's defense now looms as the final test, but Drake Maye and the Patriots haven't exactly lit things up on that end.



Instead, it's been the New England defense, especially against the run, that has been huge for the team in the playoffs. Can Mike Vrabel's team thrown enough at Darnold to force him into some turnovers? The former first-round pick struggled taking care of the ball during the regular season, and it may be the Achilles heel for Seattle.



Ultimately, Maye and the Patriots offense has to be better if they want to win this game. New England got away with scoring just 10 points, thanks to a Jarrett Stidham fumble, in the AFC title game, but it's hard to see a showing like that being enough to beat this vaunted Seattle team.



After opening at +180 to win last week, New England is now +190 to win the game. While right now I'd pick Seattle to win, I think the Patriots can keep this game close and cover.

