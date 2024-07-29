Five Former Ohio State Wide Receivers Have 80+ Ratings In Madden 25
The Ohio State Buckeyes seem to be a wide receiver factory and continue to put a bunch of talent in the NFL. Not only is this prevalent in real life, but for those who enjoy the Madden video game series, former Buckeyes receivers are excellent additions to any ultimate team.
With the release of Madden 25 coming on August 13th, EA Sports has started to release player ratings. The wide receivers were the first group to be announced on Monday and five former Buckeyes rank in the top 50 ratings of 80 or higher overall.
Terry McLaurin happens to be the highest-rated of the five former Buckeyes with an 89 overall. This places him at No. 15, just behind DeAndre Hopkins and ahead of Cooper Kupp. The Washington Commanders' star receiver has an impressive speed rating at 93.
Chris Olave is the next former Ohio State receiver on the list with a rating of 86 overall. He is the No. 22 wide receiver in the rankings, just behind Mike Williams and ahead of D.K. Metcalf. The wide receiver one for the New Orleans Saints also has a 93 for a speed rating.
Garrett Wilson, the expected main target for Aaron Rodgers with the New York Jets in 2024, is an 85 overall. This places him at No. 27 in the rankings, just behind Christian Kirk and ahead of Tee Higgins. Wilson has a 93 for his agility and 92 for his speed. Wilson's 85 seems to be one of the biggest issues in these ratings as many fans are calling for this to be higher.
Both Curtis Samuel and Jaxon Smith-Njigba sit towards the end of the top 50 with ratings of 80. Samuel of the Buffalo Bills is listed at No. 47 and also boasts a speed rating of 93. Seattle Seahawks' slot receiver Smith-Njigba is one spot behind Samuel at No. 48 and has a mark of 94 for his agility.
Rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. just missed the top 50 with an overall rating of 79. This was the highest mark of any rookie wide receiver. If Harrison Jr. has an excellent year with the Arizona Cardinals this season, then his rating in Madden 26 may look drastically higher next year.
There is certainly no lack of Ohio State representation in the top wide receiver ratings in Madden 25.