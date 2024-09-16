Former Buckeyes Star Has NFL Breakout Performance For Arizona Cardinals
The pipeline of star wide receivers from Ohio State to the NFL continues, as former Buckeye and current Arizona Cardinals' wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. had an outstanding game against the Los Angeles Rams. In many ways, Sunday was his "welcome to the NFL" moment.
Harrison Jr. recorded his first-career NFL touchdown off a beautiful completion from quarterback Kyler Murray to give the Cardinals an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter:
Murray once again connected with the young receiver on the ensuing drive, this time for a 60-yard touchdown:
The son of NFL legend Marvin Harrison finished the contest with 130 receiving yards on four receptions and two touchdowns in the Cardinals victory over the Rams, 41-10.
Harrison Jr. was considered "NFL ready" the minute he arrived to Columbus, so it's not shocking to see him having an immediate impact in Arizona. The former four-star recruit broke out during his sophomore season with Ohio State, racking up 1,157 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022.
Despite losing star quarterback CJ Stroud, Harrison Jr. managed to record even more impressive numbers in his final season in the Scarlet and Gray. He would finish with over 1,200 yards through the air and 14 touchdowns, which solidified him as a top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
After being selected as the first non-quarterback in last year's draft, expectations were set high for the rookie wideout. Many fans were disappointed in his first career start, as Harrison Jr. only recorded one catch for four yards. However, the concerns were put to rest after his recent breakout game.
Arizona has surprised many teams in the league so far this season, and Harrison Jr. will likely play a key role in the team's offense moving forward.