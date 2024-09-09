Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Earns Major Endorsement From Ex-NFL Coach
Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields got the start for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 thanks to Russell Wilson being out with an injury.
From an individual perspective, Fields didn't exactly impress. He went 17-for-23 wwith 156 yards while carrying the ball 14 times for 57 yards.
However, he led the Steelers to a win, which is all that matters in the end.
As a result, former NFL coach Rex Ryan gave Fields a major stamp of approval on Monday.
When asked if Fields should be Pittsburgh's starting signal-caller moving forward, Ryan didn't hold back his thoughts.
“He should be. Absolutely, right now,” Ryan said on ESPN's Get Up. “Look, nothing against Russell Wilson, because he’s not healthy right now. So, the decision is simple. You know me, I’ve always called this guy the future, because I love the ability of this guy right here.
Fields has not exactly lived up to expectations on the NFL level.
The 25-year-old was originally selected by the Chicago Bears with the 11th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. He spent the first four years of his career with the Bears but was unable to establish himself as a consistent producer under center.
As a result, Chicago traded him to the Steelers this past offseason, allowing the Bears to take Caleb Williams with the first pick fo the draft.
Fields went into 2024 as Wilson's backup, but got the opportunity to start due to Wilson's calf injury.
Chances are, Wilson will retake his position as Pittsburgh's starting quarterback once he gets healthy.