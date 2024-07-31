Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Named Top NFL Breakout Candidate
Chris Olave enjoyed an impressive collegiate career with the Ohio State Buckeyes, arriving in 2018 and spending four years in Columbus.
It was a smooth run for Olave: no transfer, no redshirt, nothing of the sort. He played four seasons, declared for the 2022 NFL Draft and was selected by the New Orleans Saints with the 11th overall pick.
But as good as Olave was at Ohio State, he may even be better on the NFL level.
The 24-year-old has been superb over his first couple of professional seasons. He caught 72 passes for 1,042 yards and four touchdowns during his rookie campaign and followed that up by hauling in 87 receptions for 1,123 yards and five scores in 2023.
Could Olave be preparing to take the classic Year 3 leap for the Saints?
Jonathan Macri of Pro Football Focus thinks so.
Macri listed Olave among three wide receivers who could potentially establish themselves as a WR1 in Fantasy Football this year, with Jaylen Waddle and George Pickens representing the other two candidates.
Macri even gave Olave the best shot of doing it, specifically noting how dominant the San Ysidro, Ca. native has been when facing man coverage.
Olave is certainly the clear No. 1 receiver for the Saints, with Rashid Shaheed being the secondary option. Shaheed tallied 46 catches for 719 yards and five touchdowns in 2023, with Olave nearly doubling him up in terms of targets (138 to 75).
Olave snared 65 balls for 936 yards and 13 scores during his final season at Ohio State in 2021. He finished his Buckeyes career with 176 receptions for 2,711 yards while reaching the end zone 35 times.
Olave is just one of many terrific wide outs who have gone through Columbus.