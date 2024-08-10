Former Ohio State Buckeyes Stars Share Moment After NFL Preseason Game
A pair of former Ohio State Buckeyes star quarterbacks squared off on Friday night, as C.J. Stroud's Houston Texans battled Justin Fields' Pittsburgh Steelers in an NFL preseason game.
Stroud didn't play very much, but he certainly made an impact, going 2-for-4 with 41 yards and a touchdown in limited action. Meanwhile, Fields went 5-of-6 for 67 yards.
The Texans won, 20-12.
Afterward, Stroud and Fields—who were teammates at Ohio State in 2020—shared a moment with one another.
While both Stroud and Fields were phenomenal in Columbus, the NFL paths for both players have certainly been very different.
Fields was selected by the Chicago Bears with the 11th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft and has yet to find his footing on the professional level. He went just 10-28 as a starter with the Bears before being traded to the Steelers earlier this offseason. He seems likely to serve as Russell Wilson's backup in 2024.
Meanwhile, Stroud was taken by Houston second overall last spring. He hit the ground running, throwing for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions in what was a historically great rookie campaign. Not only that, but Stroud led the Texans to a shocking AFC South division title and even guided them to a Wild Card Round playoff win.
Some have pegged Houston as the biggest threat to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC, and Stroud certainly plays a significant role in the hype.
We'll see if Stroud can take his game to another level come September. On the flip side, we'll watch if Fields can manage to put together an impressive season in Steel City.