Former Ohio State Playmaker Drawing Interest From Several NFL Teams
Miyan Williams' final year with the Ohio State Buckeyes ended in agony, as the running back suffered a knee injury that would result in season-ending surgery.
But now, Williams is fully recovered and is prepared to start making some noise in the NFL.
Williams has had workouts with the Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals and may also be drawing interest from the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints and New York Giants, via Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda.
The 22-year-old arrived at Ohio State in 2020 and had a very minimal impact in his freshman campaign, carrying the ball just 10 times for 64 yards. The following year, Williams' role grew, as he rushed for 508 yards and three touchdowns while averaging a robust 7.2 yards per carry.
Then, in 2022, Williams broke out, racking up 825 yards and 14 scores as the Buckeyes' leading rusher. He also logged 6.2 yards per attempt.
However, last season, Williams lost his job as Ohio State's featured back to TreVeyon Henderson and struggled mightily in the six games he played. Williams registered just 158 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, recording a meager 3.2 yards per tote.
Williams' 2023 campaign ended in October.
But now, the 5-foot-9, 225-pound bruiser could end up landing a spot on an NFL roster, and the north-south runner could very well carve out a role as a nice change-of-pace back somewhere.
We'll see if Williams is able to find a home before the start of the 2024 NFL season, which begins in about three weeks.