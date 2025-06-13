Former Ohio State QB Will Howard Drops Bold Message About Steelers' DK Metcalf
Welcome to the NFL, Will Howard, where the freaks of nature play.
Howard played with some impressive wideouts in his lone season with the Ohio State Buckeyes, but even as impressive as Jeremiah Smith is athletically, he doesn’t look like D.K. Metcalf. The former Seattle Seahawk-turned-Pittsburgh Steeler stands 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, runs a 4.33 40, and possesses one of the most impressive physiques in the entire NFL.
“I mean, just look at the guy. He’s a specimen. He’s something else,” Howard said at minicamp on Thursday. “Just the way he covers ground in his strides, and the way that he works.”
Howard, a sixth-round pick in this year’s draft, is out of the running to be the Steelers' starting quarterback in 2025 with the arrival of Aaron Rodgers. Nonetheless, he’s received notable praise from Rodgers and head coach Mike Tomlin while getting his first NFL practice reps over the past month.
While he’s not up for the job this year, future opportunities aren’t totally out of the question. While Rodgers won’t be around for long, Metcalf most likely will be, so building chemistry with the No. 1 receiver is of significant value to a quarterback in Howard’s position. According to Howard, the veteran receiver doesn’t shy away from working with his young, third-string quarterback.
“It’s rare to see somebody that’s willing to catch for a rookie quarterback on any route he needs,” Howard said. “You know, ‘Hey DK, can you go spot up a corner for me?’ ‘No problem.’ He’s super hardworking, just respectful, goes about his business, and a great dude too. If I make a good play, he’s coming over to me and dapping me up. He’s been awesome, man, and I’m excited to get to work with him.”
In many circles, the Aaron Rodgers signing spelled doom for Howard’s prospects with the Steelers. The team has 12 draft picks in next year’s draft, which will be held in Pittsburgh, and with next year’s quarterback class projected to have as many as five first-rounders, many believe the Steelers will find their quarterback of the future then.
But the book hasn’t been shut on Howard’s potential in Pittsburgh just yet. With Rodgers openly embracing a mentorship role with Howard and Metcalf going out of his way to work with the former Buckeye, Howard might be able to impress a Steelers coaching staff desperate for a long-term fix at the position enough to make a case for 2026 and beyond.