Steelers' Aaron Rodgers Move Greatly Impacts Former Ohio State Star Will Howard
The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, which will affect former Ohio State star Will Howard's rookie campaign.
The Steelers drafted Howard in the sixth round of the NFL Draft. Prior to the signing of Rodgers, Howard had a shot at earning the starting job by the start of the season or during the season.
However, with the four-time MVP coming in, Howard will spend his first season as a backup.
In his senior season at Ohio State, Howard had a great season, completing 73 percent of his passes for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 226 yards and seven touchdowns.
While the 23-year-old will be a backup his first season, that isn't necessarily a bad thing. He will have the opportunity to sit and learn behind an NFL legend, one of the most talented quarterbacks of all time.
Rodgers may not have the best perception in the media, but Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has only spoken well of his mentorship when Love sat behind Rodgers for three years.
Howard should benefit from the veteran mentorship of Rodgers and could become the Steelers' quarterback next season.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here
MORE: Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Frustrated With NFL Contract Situation
MORE: Former Ohio State WR Named in Mind-Blowing NFL Trade Speculation
MORE: Ohio State Receives Massive Ranking That Will Make Michigan Fans Jealous
MORE: Ohio State's Mammoth 6-foot-7 Recruit Drops Strong Take on Buckeyes
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Land Major Commitment from International Star