Buckeyes Now

Steelers' Aaron Rodgers Move Greatly Impacts Former Ohio State Star Will Howard

The Pittsburgh Steelers' signing of Aaron Rodgers impacts former Ohio State star Will Howard's rookie season.

Ben Cooper

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) throws during the second half of the Cotton Bowl Classic College Football Playoff semifinal game against the Texas Longhorns at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Jan. 10, 2025. Ohio State won 28-14.
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) throws during the second half of the Cotton Bowl Classic College Football Playoff semifinal game against the Texas Longhorns at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Jan. 10, 2025. Ohio State won 28-14. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, which will affect former Ohio State star Will Howard's rookie campaign.

The Steelers drafted Howard in the sixth round of the NFL Draft. Prior to the signing of Rodgers, Howard had a shot at earning the starting job by the start of the season or during the season.

However, with the four-time MVP coming in, Howard will spend his first season as a backup.

In his senior season at Ohio State, Howard had a great season, completing 73 percent of his passes for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 226 yards and seven touchdowns.

While the 23-year-old will be a backup his first season, that isn't necessarily a bad thing. He will have the opportunity to sit and learn behind an NFL legend, one of the most talented quarterbacks of all time.

Rodgers may not have the best perception in the media, but Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has only spoken well of his mentorship when Love sat behind Rodgers for three years.

Howard should benefit from the veteran mentorship of Rodgers and could become the Steelers' quarterback next season.

Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here

MORE: Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Frustrated With NFL Contract Situation

MORE: Former Ohio State WR Named in Mind-Blowing NFL Trade Speculation

MORE: Ohio State Receives Massive Ranking That Will Make Michigan Fans Jealous

MORE: Ohio State's Mammoth 6-foot-7 Recruit Drops Strong Take on Buckeyes

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Land Major Commitment from International Star

Published
Ben Cooper
BEN COOPER

Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.

Home/Buckeyes In The NFL