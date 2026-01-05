Ranking top five former Buckeyes during the 2025 NFL regular season

Seventy-two Ohio State alums were rostered during the 2025 NFL regular season, with a handful of Buckeyes standing out as the best at their position.

It was a great year for Ohio State rookies, as the 2025 draft class saw 14 Buckeyes taken over the seven rounds. It wasn’t just first-year players who made a statement this season, as former Ohio State players in their rookie deals to grizzled veterans had career performances in 2025.

As over 25 Buckeyes now prepare for the playoffs, here’s a look back at the top five former Ohio State players of the 2025 NFL regular season.

Honorable Mentions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka (R), New England Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson (R)

Both Emeka Egbuka and TreVeyon Henderson entered the NFL with high expectations and delivered on them. However, both former national champions had drastically different rookie seasons.

Being taken with the 19th overall pick, Emeka Egbuka appeared to be the unanimous Offensive Rookie of the Year early in the season. Through the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first five games, the former Buckeye receiver caught 25 passes for 445 yards and five touchdowns.

Like Tampa Bay’s entire season, Egbuka began to trend downward after the Buccaneers’ thrilling 38-35 victory over Seattle. Egbuka only caught one touchdown pass in Tampa Bay’s remaining 12 games while gaining 493 receiving yards.

In contrast, TreVeyon Henderson, the 38th overall pick from the New England Patriots, had a slow start to his NFL career. Through Henderson’s first seven games, he rushed for 153 yards and a touchdown. In the next 10 games, the former Buckeye exploded onto the rushing scene with 758 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

No. 1: Seattle Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Year 3)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba broke out in his third year to take the spot as the NFL's top pass-catcher. The third-year Seahawks receiver led the league in receiving yards with 1,793, along with catching 10 touchdowns, leading the Seahawks to an NFC West division title.

Seattle will enter the playoffs with the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye, giving Smith-Njigba enough time to prepare for a stellar playoff debut. The former Ohio State receiver has continuously improved throughout his first three years in the pros and has now become the best Ohio State wide receiver in the NFL.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba runs for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

No. 2: Pittsburgh Steelers DT Cameron Heyward (Year 15)

At 36 years old, Cameron Heyward is still one of, if not the best, defensive tackles in the NFL. The former Ohio State defender ranks as the No. 1 defensive lineman out of 134, according to PFF, with a grade of 90.2.

If you watch any Steelers game, Heyward will always make his presence known alongside linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. The veteran defensive tackle signed a three-year contract with Pittsburgh in 2024, so as Heyward approaches the end of his career, expect him to retire in the Steel City.

Pittsburgh won the AFC North Sunday and will enter the playoffs as the No. 4 seed, hosting the No. 5 seed Houston Texans.

No. 3: Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud (Year 3)

C.J. Stroud has completely redefined what it means to be a Buckeye quarterback in the NFL. The former Ohio State signal-caller was drafted second overall to Houston in 2023 and was tasked with rebuilding the then 3-13 Texans.

He did just that.

Stroud has led his team to three straight playoff berths. This season, Stroud missed three games, throwing for 3,041 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in the 14 he played. While Stroud hasn’t returned to the same player he was during his sensational rookie season, he is still one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL, bouncing back from a sophomore slump last season.

The No. 5 seed Texans will head into Acrisure Stadium to face the No. 4 seed Steelers in the NFL playoffs.

No. 4: New Orleans Saints WR Chris Olave (Year 4)

Once again, Chris Olave has proven why he is one of the most reliable and consistent receivers in the league. Olave had a career year this season, making 100 receptions for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns, all career highs for the former Buckeye.

Despite missing the playoffs, Olave and the New Orleans offense look to be in good hands with rookie quarterback Tyler Shough, who has developed into a potential franchise leader for the Saints.

No. 5: Cleveland Browns RB Quinshon Judkins (R)

In a season jam-packed with talented Ohio State rookies, Quinshon Judkins stood out, becoming a new cornerstone for the Cleveland Browns offense. After being selected No. 36 overall in the 2025 draft, Judkins rushed for 827 yards and seven touchdowns alongside a class of outstanding Cleveland rookies.

Even more impressive, the former Ohio State running back made his mark in just 14 games, missing the season opener due to off-the-field issues and contract disputes and the final two games after suffering a season-ending injury against the Buffalo Bills.

Expect Judkins to have a breakout season in 2026, assuming the running back can make a full recovery.