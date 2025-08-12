Former Ohio State Star Willing to Miss Games Amid Contract Situation
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle and former Ohio State star Cameron Heyward is willing to miss regular season games amid his hold-in.
“I’m looking to be valued. … I know what I bring to this team and what I’m capable of on and off the field. It’s hard for me, after the year I’ve had, to justify playing at the number I’m playing at," Heyward said.
The 36-year-old inked a two-year $29 million contract last offseason, but is still looking for a new deal after an All-Pro season.
"I understand. I signed a contract last year, but to be completely honest with you, when I signed that, I told him when I have an All-Pro year expecting me to come back and you can look at the contract and see what it was. But I think everybody kind of giggled a little bit, but in my head, I used it as motivation to go out there and prove it," Heyward said.
Heyward took a pay cut with his new deal in 2024, but with the defensive market resetting this offseason, he's looking for a new contract. His teammate, T.J. Watt, inked a three-year $123 million deal that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.
"In my eyes when I look at it, they could have cut me last year," Heyward said. "The way I was approached, I was asked to take a pay cut, and we ended up getting a deal done. But when I look at the market, and I look at what I've done, it's hard to really wrap my head around playing at a number where I'm not even half of what the rest of the market is."
Heyward was very productive in the 2024 season, finishing with 71 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and eight sacks.
He has been an elite player going back to his time with the Buckeyes. Across his four seasons with Ohio State, Heyward had 163 total tackles, 38 tackles for loss, and 15.5 sacks. Following his career with the Buckeyes, he was drafted by the Steelers with the 31st overall pick, where he's spent all 14 years in the league.
While he is an aging player, Heyward is still one of the best defensive linemen in the league. If he misses games, it will severely hurt the Steelers' defense. The former Ohio State star will continue to hold-in as he awaits a new contract.