Joe Burrow Gets Brutally Honest On Time With Ohio State Buckeyes
When you think of the collegiate career of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, you probably don't picture him in an Ohio State Buckeyes uniform.
That's because Burrow only threw 39 passes in two years at Ohio State before transferring to LSU, where he went on to win a national championship while posting one of the best statistical campaigns in NCAA history.
Regardless, Burrow did spend some time with the Buckeyes, and during a recent appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast, the NFL star shared some interesting thoughts on his tenure in Columbus.
"I didn't play football there," Burrow said. "I mean, I practiced football there. I did a lot of practicing and lifting."
While that may have been a tongue-in-cheek remark by Burrow, he went on to provide what one may consider a perfect assessment of his Ohio State days.
"I usually tell people that I went to school at Ohio State and I played football at LSU," Burrow said.
Funny enough, Burrow is back in the state of Ohio for his NFL career, and he does credit the Buckeyes for helping him develop as a quarterback, even if he didn't get on the field much.
"I got a lot better from practicing at Ohio State, but I didn't get to play," Burrow said. "So I don't really say that I played. I got to live the backup quarterback lifestyle back then, and that was fun. I got that out of my system, and then I was able to lock in."
The 27-year-old added that while he wasn't "super happy" at Ohio State, he "did have fun."
Burrow sat behind the likes of J.T. Barrett and Dwayne Haskins in Columbus, so he never really got a chance to show his stuff. He certainly flashed his talent at LSU, when he set the FBS single-season record with 60 touchdown passes in 2019.
The Ames, Ia. native was selected by Cincinnati with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.