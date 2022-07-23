The Detroit Lions announced on Saturday morning they have added former Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett to their coaching staff as an offensive assistant.

A former four-star prospect from Wichita Falls, Texas, Barrett set numerous school records during his five-year career with the Buckeyes from 2013-17, including 38 wins as a starter, 9,434 passing yards, 3,263 rushing yards and 147 touchdowns.

Barrett, who was also a perfect 4-0 against Michigan and the program’s first three-time captain, went undrafted in 2018 but signed a free agent deal with the New Orleans Saints. He also spent time with the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers.

After being released by the Steelers in August 2020, Barrett latched on with the Alphas of The Spring League. He then signed with the Canadian Football League’s Edmonton Elks in January, but suffered an undisclosed injury in March that effectively ended his career.

Barrett will now begin a new career path with a franchise that features four former Ohio State players on its roster, including offensive tackle Taylor Decker, offensive guard Jonah Jackson, defensive tackle Jashon Cornell and cornerback Jeff Okudah – five if you count wide receiver Jameson Williams, who played two seasons for the Buckeyes before transferring to Alabama.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Runs Over Oregon, 42-20

Ohio State C Luke Wypler On Rimington Trophy Watch List

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Blasts Fresno State, 43-10

2023 Ohio State S Target Caleb Downs Sets Commitment Date

Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba On Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Outlasts N.C. State, 44-38

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!