Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was named on Thursday morning to the preseason watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, which is presented annually to the most outstanding pass-catcher in the country regardless of position.

A junior from Rockwall, Texas, Smith-Njigba caught a school record 95 passes for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns last season, including 15 receptions for 240 yards and one score in the Buckeyes’ win at Nebraska on Nov. 6 and 15 catches for a bowl-record 347 yards and three touchdowns in the Rose Bowl win over Utah on Jan. 1.

He is looking to become just the second player in school history to win the award, which is which is named after former Florida State and Oakland Raiders wide receiver Fred Biletnikoff, joining former wide receiver Terry Glenn in 1995.

Smith-Njigba was joined on the preseason watch list by USC wide receiver Jordan Addison, who won the 2021 Biletnikoff Award after catching 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns during his sophomore season at Pittsburgh. No player has ever won the award twice.

Ten semifinalists for this year's award will be announced in mid-November, with three finalists named later that month. The winner will then be revealed as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards show on Dec. 8.

-----

-----

-----

