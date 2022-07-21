There are many ways to countdown to the upcoming college football season, though none may be more popular than naming the best player in school history by jersey number.

We've decided to do something a little different, though, and will be counting the days until Ohio State's season opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3 by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.

For example, Ohio State scored 48 points in its win over Utah in the Rose Bowl back in January. That game was highlighted when there was 48 days remaining in the offseason.

We understand that this approach won't allow us to do a daily countdown, especially with higher point totals, but we're hopeful that looking back at some of the more notable games in school history will build anticipation for the upcoming season.

With that said, let's continue the countdown...

Ohio State 44, N.C. State 38 (3OT) - Sept. 13, 2003

Ohio State’s defense stopped running back T.A. McLendon on 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line to preserve a 44-38 triple-overtime win over N.C. State in the first overtime game played at Ohio Stadium.

The Buckeyes took a 24-7 lead early in the fourth quarter on quarterback Craig Krenzel’s six-yard touchdown run, but the Wolfpack mounted a comeback when wide receiver Santonio Holmes fumbled a punt return on the ensuing drive.

After taking over at Ohio State’s 17-yard line, N.C. State quarterback Philip Rivers quickly capitalized with a nine-yard touchdown pass. Krenzel then threw his third interception of the game, which the Wolfpack returned to the Buckeyes’ 12-yard line.

A quick field goal pulled N.C. State to within 24-17 with 5:51 remaining before Ohio State went three-and-out to give the ball right back. The Wolfpack then drew even on Rivers’ five-yard touchdown pass with just 21 seconds left in regulation.

The Buckeyes opened overtime with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Krenzel to tight end Ben Hartsock, but Rivers answered with a 17-yarder to tie the score at 31. McLendon then put N.C. State ahead again with a two-yard touchdown run in the second overtime before Krenzel found tight end Ryan Hamby from two yards out.

Krenzel, who completed 26-of-36 passes for 273 yards and a career-high four touchdowns alongside the three picks, put Ohio State ahead for good with a seven-yard pass to wide receiver Michael Jenkins. The Buckeyes were required to go for two in the third overtime, but the conversion attempt failed.

The Wolfpack had four chances to tie the game from the 4-yard line after several defensive penalties, but after two quarterback runs and an incomplete pass, linebacker A.J. Hawk and safety Will Allen teamed up to stop McLendon just inches short of the goal line.

The win was Ohio State’s third overtime victory in less than a calendar year, including a 23-16 win at Illinois and and 31-24 double-overtime victory over Miami (Fla.) in the 2003 Fiesta Bowl, which helped the Buckeyes capture the national championship. It also kept their 17-game winning streak intact.

