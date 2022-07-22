Ohio State redshirt sophomore Luke Wypler was one of 40 players named on Friday morning to the preseason watch list for the Rimington Trophy, which is given annually to the top center in college football.

A former four-star prospect from Montvale, N.J., Wypler helped the Buckeyes’ offense lead the country with 561.5 yards and 45.7 points per game last season. He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors, but expects to take another step forward this fall.

“After starting 13 games last year, I think me and (quarterback C.J. Stroud) have a really good rapport with each other,” Wypler said this spring. “We know what each other is thinking every play, so it’s easy to communicate without actually having to communicate.”

Other Big Ten centers on the preseason watch list include Michigan’s Olu Oluwatimi, Minnesota’s John Michael Schmitz, Penn State’s Juice Scruggs, Purdue’s Gus Hartwig and Wisconsin’s Joe Lippmann.

Wypler is looking to become the fourth player in school history to win the award, which is named after former Nebraska center Dave Rimington, joining LeCharles Bentley in 2001, Pat Elflein in 2016 and Billy Price in 2017.

The Rimington Trophy uses the Football Writers Association of America, Sporting News and Walter Camp Football Foundation to determine its winner. The center with the most first-team All-American votes among those three selectors will be named the recipient during the ESPN College Football Awards show on Dec. 8.

