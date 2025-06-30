Former Ohio State Football Star Dubbed One of NFL's Best Late-Career Vets
The Ohio State Buckeyes have been able to produce numerous NFL stars over the last decade, and they continue to do that at a high rate, especially after a 2025 NFL Draft that saw more than ten players taken.
While it isn't easy to get to the NFL, it is more challenging to stay in the NFL and have a lengthy career. Cameron Heyward has done just that and has aided the Pittsburgh Steelers' dominance under Mike Tomlin. Heyward has been a consistent force for Pittsburgh on the defensive interior. He was originally taken by the Steelers in the 2011 NFL Draft, selected 31st overall in the first round. Since then, he has racked up seven Pro Bowl appearances and four All-Pro nominations.
Here's part of what Pro Football Focus' Ryan Smith said on Heyward when listing out the top ten best late-career veterans still in the NFL.
"Heyward is yet another player on this list who is a lock for the Hall of Fame, trailing only Chris Jonesin PFF overall grade (90.1) among interior defenders last season. At 35 years old, he finished the year with a career-high 85.9 PFF pass-rush grade," Smith noted.
Heyward, at 35, had eight sacks last season and ended with 71 tackles, the fourth most of his 14-year career. Having played 17 games in three of the last four seasons, his durability is something to note as well.
Heyward was a force during his time with the Buckeyes, ending the 2009 season with 46 combined tackles and 6.5 sacks and following that up with 48 tackles as a senior. Having the ability to change the game with his presence in the interior, he should again be able to help keep Pittsburgh's streak of over-.500 seasons alive well into the future.
Expect another big season from Heyward.