This Ohio State Prospect Might’ve Hurt Draft Stock at the NFL Scouting Combine

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine came and went, with a few Ohio State Buckeyes prospects sending clear statements through their performances.

But for one potential first-rounder in particular, the pre-draft event could lead to him slipping in the draft order.

Defensive tackle Kayden McDonald might have left a few more doubts that he cleared up during the position drills at the Combine, looking a bit stiff and struggling a bit with change of direction.

Kayden McDonald is puttin in WORK at the Combine pic.twitter.com/3JNaED2hpK — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) February 26, 2026

If we’re being totally honest, some of that should have been expected. After all, moving 326 pounds gracefully is very uncommon. There are truly no specific drills designed to exalt nose tackles who excel at anchoring down against the run and gobbling up double coverage, which is what McDonald does best.

However, a better athletic showing would’ve eased some NFL personnel’s minds in regards to McDonald possibly being a three-down player, or just an early down tackle, which would obviously subtract from his draft value.

NFL’s Next Gen Stats gave him an estimated Athleticism Score of 67, which left him 21st among defensive tackles at the 2026 Scouting Combine, while NFL.com’s Chad Reuter compared him unfavorably to his former teammate, Tyleik Williams, who went 28th overall last year to the Lions.

During his media availability, though, McDonald looked very confident in his abilities.

“I believe I’m the best defensive tackle in this draft class. I really pride myself on being consistent, competitive and holding my teammates accountable, and I put it all together working on my diet and just staying consistent. Just doing what I’ve got to do.”

McDonald knows he’s at his best controlling the line of scrimmage, whether it be stopping the run or pressing the pocket against the passer. He had a breakout season in 2025 for Ohio State with 65 combined tackles, 9.0 tackles for a loss and three sacks, in addition to two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

"I welcome double teams, I command double teams, and I'm going to free up the linebackers and whichever team decides to take me, that's what you're going to get."

McDonald opted not to run the 40-yard dash, and he chose not to participate in the broad jump, vertical jump, three-cone drill, and 20-yard shuttle. He didn’t take a go at the bench press, either.

McDonald will have a chance to make up for most of that work on March 25 during Ohio State’s pro day.

What does Kayden McDonald’s performance at the Combine mean for his NFL Draft projection?

While there are no huge red flags popping up, teams would’ve surely liked to see a little better fluidity from McDonald during the drills.

There likely won’t be a massive difference in Columbus during the Buckeye’s pro day, but McDonald can do better, as he now knows exactly where he needs to put some more work in.

And, the best of it all for McDonald, is that he can still wow scouts and team executives with his numbers on the 40-yard dash, the broad and vertical jumps, the 3-cone and the shuttle, and the bench press if he shows some explosiveness there.

McDonald has long been considered a mid-first to end-of-first round prospect. If he underwhelms at his pro day, there will be some concern of him falling to the second-round, but a good showing on March 25th will almost certainly guarantee him his spot as the best defensive tackle available.