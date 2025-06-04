Former Ohio State Football Star Given Legendary Comparison ahead of Rookie Season
The Ohio State Buckeyes had the most talented team in the country last season, and they showed just that in the College Football Playoff. However, another gauge of talent is the NFL Draft, which Ohio State had more than ten players selected.
The first Ohio State player off the board was Emeka Egbuka at No. 19, and there were numerous Buckeyes taken in the first round after the star receiver as well. One name that fans were watching throughout the second day was running back Quinshon Judkins, who transferred to Ohio State after spending two seasons at Ole Miss.
Judkins performed well at the NFL Combine and impressed scouts. He was taken in the second round by the Cleveland Browns. Just two picks after him was fellow Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson as well.
With limited snaps throughout OTAs, some are already heaping praise on Judkins. One scout thinks he could be the next Nick Chubb, while another suggests he might be the next Alvin Kamara, who massive comparisons to players who could be in the Hall of Fame one day. That's at least according to NFL Rookie Watch.
Judkins, who led the SEC with 1,567 rushing yards in his freshman season, went for 1,060 yards as a junior at Ohio State, splitting carries with Henderson. He also had a career-best 161 receiving yards. Despite having to split the time in the backfield, Judkins still racked up 16 touchdowns.
It was an impressive season for the star, and he made an impact during the Buckeyes' College Football Playoff run as well. He posted 100 yards on the ground and three touchdowns against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the championship game. That said, with how he performed at the combine and the early looks from OTAs, Judkins clearly has everything to suggest he's a star in the making. Cleveland may have gotten a steal at No. 36.