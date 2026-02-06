Ohio State Legend Does Good Deed To Make Air Force Veteran's Super Bowl Dreams Real

Former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka used his vastly-growing social media presence for good this past week despite the Tampa Bay Buccaneers failing to reach the NFL postseason in Egbuka's first year.

With Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots set to commence Sunday evening from Santa Clara, Calif. (6:30 p.m. ET, NBC), Egbuka may have made the biggest off-field contribution possible: a chance for someone to attend the NFL's season finale.

That's exactly what Egbuka did. In collaboration with USAA and the VFW, he helped make a special invitation for 21-year Air Force veteran Master Sgt. Kari Pfeifer possible.

Emeka Egbuka Reacts To NFL Fan Realizing Dream

Egbuka took to Instagram to share his thoughts on Pfeifer's invite, expressing gratitude for the service she gave to the United States.

“I’m so appreciative of this opportunity to partner with USAA and the VFW to give back to our military by sending Master Sgt. Kari Pfeifer to the Super Bowl,” Egbuka said. "Having grown up with my father in the service, I understand the significance of her sacrifice and how truly deserving she is of this experience. It’s a great feeling to give back to a die-hard football fan from the Buckeye State who has been a big supporter of mine, and I can’t wait to meet her in San Francisco and properly thank her in person.”

Egbuka's post has nearly 10,000 likes, as Buccaneers and Buckeyes fans conversed about how much more respect they have for him since he started his journey professionally. Egbuka finished his rookie season with six touchdown receptions and finished 62 yards short of a 1,000-yard rookie year.

In a recent interview with SXM NFL Radio, Egbuka was extremely complimentary of quarterback Baker Mayfield and is already looking forward to his sophomore NFL season.

"Baker’s personality just makes you want to run through a brick wall whenever you’re getting ready to play the game,” Egbuka said.

Egbuka said he knows he has much more to achieve, too.

“It was a very tiresome, long season, but I learned a lot of great lessons from it, and I’m very grateful for it,” Egbuka said.

As for Pfeifer, she is an Ohio native and Cleveland Browns fan making the moment even more of a perfect storm.

It's a reminder that, for some, football is more than just a game. It's something that sticks with people as life continues. This example from Egbuka is another reminder of that: where the memory simply outweighs the scoreboard.

it's also a weekend that neither, more than likely, will never forget.