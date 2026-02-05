The Seahawks suffered a scare on Wednesday when star safety Nick Emmanwori injured his left ankle while breaking up a pass late in the team's practice session ahead of Super Bowl XL.

The rookie second-round pick has had a huge first year in the NFL, racking up 81 tackles, 11 pass deflections, 2.5 sacks, and an interception which earned him a spot on the PFWA All-Rookie Team.

He's expected to play a big role against the Patriots, so any injury that could slow him down or keep him out of the game would be a big blow for the Seahawks.

A video of Emmanwori walking into the team's hotel late Wednesday night has emerged and it does look like he's walking with a limp, however he was able to walk under his own power.

Please be alright Nick pic.twitter.com/8TUnAuiqy1 — ᴅᴏxx ⚡️ (@new_era72) February 5, 2026

The Seahawks have one of the best defenses in the NFL this year and will be looking to give Drake Maye and the Patriots' offense some fits on Sunday.

There has been no update on Emmanwori's status for the game but we should learn more about that after the team practices later today.

“He had an ankle today,” Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said on Wednesday. “We brought him in to look at it, and we'll kind of go from here and figure out what are the next steps.”

The Seahawks are 4.5-point favorites and are looking to win their first Super Bowl since 2014, when the "Legion of Boom" defensive backfield led them to a convincing win over the Broncos.

