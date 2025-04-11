Could Ohio State’s Next QB Be a Former Opponent After Shocking Negotiation?
On December 21 in Columbus, Ohio the Tennessee Volunteers tried to take over the Horseshoe and the Ohio State Buckeyes led by young quarterback Nico Iamaleava.
Iamaleava is one of the most hyped quarterbacks in the entire country and he has been that way ever since his high school days. He landed at Tennessee primarily based on the NIL deal that he was given by the Volunteers.
In his second year in Rocky Top, he had a solid year, finishing with 2,616 yards, 19 touchdowns and just five interceptions.
The end of his season was a chilly one. He struggled against the mighty Buckeyes’ defense to the tune of 14-for-31 with just 104 yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.
It was announced on Thursday that Iamaleava and Tennessee have begun contract negotiations and it is not certain that he won’t enter the transfer portal when it opens this upcoming week.
In the state college football is in, this is the first public negotiation between an active college player and their university. There is no precedent for college football contract negotiations, so where this will end up is anyone’s guess. In this scenario, Iamaleava holds all of the leverage as the transfer window opens up on Wednesday April 16.
If the two sides find common ground, he will be under center for Tennessee in week one next season. The flip side is that these discussions blow up and he enters the transfer portal. If Iamaleava does enter the portal, should Ohio State make a push for the quarterback?
The QB position in Columbus is still very much up for grabs. Julian Sayin began spring practice as the leader in the room, but in the four weeks of practice Lincoln Kienholz has stepped up and made the race neck and neck.
Both players have a lot to prove, so should Ohio State look to add Iamaleava? The answer is yes.
Nico brings excitement to the position that this team needs. The Buckeyes will be replacing seven starters on their offense with one of those being Will Howard at quarterback. While he is far from a finished product he has the potential to be a top player in the NCAA, something that may not be the case with Ohio State’s current options right off the bat.
There is a very clear deadline for the end of this negotiation. The two parties have four days to find a number that they both agree to or else he could enter the portal. If the negotiations crumble, Ohio State could be in the driver’s seat to add another quarterback.